1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Indy's east side

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 21st and Arlington Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and another was injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. 

Police were called to the shooting at around 1 p.m. in the 5800 block of East 21st Street, three blocks west of the intersection of 21st Street and North Arlington Avenue. 

Police said the man died at the scene and a second man was injured, but "awake and breathing." The injured man was taken to the hospital.

IMPD is investigating the shooting. At this time, police don't have a person of interest and have not identified what led up to the shooting. 

Anyone who has information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

