1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Bloomington apartment complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington officers are investigating a double shooting that happened at an apartment complex early Sunday morning. Authorities said one man was killed and another was hospitalized following the shooting.

Officers went to an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Basswood Drive, near Interstate 69 and West 3rd Street, a little after 4:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting.

The address led officers to an apartment complex where they found two men inside who had been shot.

Police said a 36-year-old Bloomington man died at the scene and a 46-year-old Bloomington man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital where he remains hospitalized, as of Monday night.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Bloomington Police said they believe both men knew each other and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.