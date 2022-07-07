1 dead, 1 critically injured in shooting on east side of Indianapolis

Police were called to the 4600 block of North Arlington Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot on Indianapolis' east side late Wednesday.

One of the victims has died.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a shooting at East 46th Street and North Arlington Avenue just before midnight.

Police found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.

Police haven't provided additional details, including whether a suspect has been identified or if a motive is known.