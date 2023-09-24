Indy south side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

IMPD officers found two people who had been shot on Maywood Road late Saturday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and one was critically injured in a shooting on Indy's southwest side late Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers responded to 2544 Maywood Road on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police found two victims who had been shot.

One victim was pronounced deceased and the other is in critical condition, according to IMPD.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 317-262-TIPS.