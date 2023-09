The shooting happened near 1027 W. 37th St. around 1 a.m. Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting that left one dead and one in critical condition on Indy's north side.

Officers responded to 1027 W. 37th St. and found three victims with gunshot wound(s) around 1 a.m. Sunday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.