IMPD investigating northeast side shooting that left 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the 7200 block of Kingswood Court, near Fall Creek Road and Interstate 465, at around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. In an update about an hour later, IMPD said the victim was listed in critical condition.
Officers are on the scene investigating. This is a developing story, check back for updates.