IMPD investigating northeast side shooting that left 1 critically wounded

IMPD is investigating a shooting that happened in the 7200 block of Kingswood Court, near Fall Creek Road and I-465.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the 7200 block of Kingswood Court, near Fall Creek Road and Interstate 465, at around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. In an update about an hour later, IMPD said the victim was listed in critical condition.