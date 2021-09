IMPD said the shooting happened near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Rockville Road, which is east of Interstate 465.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to a shooting at around 2 p.m. near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Rockville Road, which is east of Interstate 465.

When police arrived they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said that person is in critical condition.