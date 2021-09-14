1 critically wounded in shooting on Indy's northwest side

Police say the shooting happened in the 6700 block of Dusk Court, near Eagle Creek Parkway.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically wounded in a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis Monday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 6700 block of Dusk Court, near Eagle Creek Parkway, on a report of an unresponsive person.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. Police say the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.