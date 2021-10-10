1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened in the 200 block of McKim Avenue on the near east side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was critically injured in a shooting on the near east side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the 200 block of McKim Avenue, which is south of Southeastern Avenue, at around 7 p.m. Sunday night on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person who had been shot and was breathing but not responsive. Police said they were taken to a hospital where they are listed in critical condition.