1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on East Washington Street near Shortridge Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of East Washington Street and Shortridge Road. According to IMPD, officers arriving to the scene found a victim who had apparently been shot.

Police tell 13News the man walked into a McDonald's restaurant in the area after he was shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.