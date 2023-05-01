1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of East Washington Street and Shortridge Road. According to IMPD, officers arriving to the scene found a victim who had apparently been shot.
Police tell 13News the man walked into a McDonald's restaurant in the area after he was shot.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are confirmed.