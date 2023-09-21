1 critically injured in shooting on Indy's near east side

The incident happened Thursday around 6:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and I-70.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after one person was critically injured in a shooting Thursday morning on the city's near east side.

Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and Interstate 70, shortly before 6:30 a.m. Sept. 21.

Officers arrived and found a person who was shot. According to IMPD, the victim is in critical condition.

Police have not shared information at this time on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.