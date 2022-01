Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy’s east side Monday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at 1635 Fogelson Drive near 21st and German Church Road.

Medics transported the man to IU Health Methodist Hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released any suspect information.