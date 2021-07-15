'Crime Junkie' podcaster Ashley Flowers launches new non-profit to help victims of unsolved cases

The popular podcaster and storyteller has teamed up with the former Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Director to help give grants to families and law enforcement.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Ashley Flowers.

Every week, millions of listeners tune in to hear true-crime storyteller Ashley Flowers navigate a labyrinth of cold cases and homicides in her popular podcast "Crime Junkie."

Now, Flowers is leveraging her platform to help victims of unsolved cases, announcing Thursday she she is launching a new non-profit, Season of Justice, aimed at helping families and law enforcement solve cold cases.

Season of Justice will give families of cold case victims the chance to apply for grants to fund awareness campaigns, search teams and other initiatives that could help push the case forward.

It will also give grants to law enforcement officials for advanced DNA testing and gene sequencing.

"It is my hope that our nonprofit, Season of Justice, can be a valuable resource to help aid in solving cold cases and bring some sense of closure to victims and their families," Flowers said in a statement.

The organization is based in Indianapolis, and is led by former Director of Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana, Steve DuBois, who helped found the non-profit with Flowers and has three decades of experience in law enforcement.

It has distributed over $226,000 in grants towards 31 unsolved cases, according to audiochuck.

Flowers is the CEO and founder of podcasting company audiochuck, which is based in Indianapolis and has produced other true-crime podcasts like "CounterClock", "Anatomy of Murder" and "Red Collar".

For more information, visit www.seasonofjustice.org and follow SOJ on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.