Crews battle large barn fire on Indy's east side

The Indianapolis Fire Department said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the fire Tuesday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — Thick black smoke could be seen for miles Tuesday morning as the Indianapolis Fire Department battled a large barn fire.

IFD said they received multiple 911 calls reporting the fire in the 2600 block of South Post Road around 9 a.m.

Crews arrived to find the barn fully engulfed. The owner of the barn told firefighters the barn contained over 1,000 bales of hay and other farming equipment.

A worker in the barn told fire crews he was working on an air compressor when an extension cord shorted out and caught nearby diesel fuel on fire.

The worker said he attempted to put the fire out with a garden house but it spread too quickly.