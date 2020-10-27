Cracker Barrel honoring military members in November

On Tuesday, Cracker Barrel announced that in recognition of Military Family Appreciation Month, it will donate a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in the month of November, up to $50,000. The Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will make an additional $50,000 donation to Operation Homefront – totaling up to $100,000 to support military families this holiday season.

Plus, on Veteran's Day, Cracker Barrell will thank service men and women with a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.



"Cracker Barrel has long supported America's armed forces and their families, and it is an honor to continue our tradition of offering genuine appreciation to those who serve our nation," said Jennifer Tate, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cracker Barrel. "In partnership with Operation Homefront, the Cracker Barrel family aims to ensure military families across the country are able to share in the tradition of a warm, homestyle holiday meal this season."



Operation Homefront serves the United States' military families through short-term critical assistance, long-term stability, and recurring support needs to help veterans and the men and women currently serving our armed forces to overcome many of the challenges intrinsic to military life.