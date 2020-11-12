Dry run identifies problems and fixes with IU Health's COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Officials at IU Heath did a dry run Friday of their COVID-19 vaccination procedures.

INDIANAPOLIS — Once hospitals receive the COVID-19 vaccine they don't want to waste time or a single dose.

Some are already practicing how they will quickly vaccinate thousands of health care workers.

Friday, IU Health found problems with its clinic. The site coordinator told 13News that if not corrected, there would have been chaos the clinic opened.

The dry run tested the clinic IU Health created to vaccinate hundreds of health care workers starting next week.

"We found out what works and what doesn't work," said coordinator Mary Kay Foster.

What did you prevent 13News asked? "Chaos, basically chaos," she replied.

The computer software created to track each dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the person receiving it was "clunky," Foster added.

Patients they thought could check themselves in will need help from a clinic worker.

The checkout process is more complicated than expected. In addition to watching patients for adverse side effects, clinic workers will have to schedule patients for their second dose of the vaccine.

"It is, hey you have to come back in 21 days to get your vaccine," Foster explained.

"Come up to this computer and get registered for that," Foster continued.

IU Health is one of five so called pre-positioning hospitals in the state.

They are first to get the vaccine and the first to vaccinate health care workers.

What goes right or wrong in the first vaccinations will be lessons for other hospitals to follow.

State health officials attended the dry run.

"They will take the information gleaned from our dry run and they will share those experiences," Foster said. "Hey Paoli when you go to set up your clinic think about A, B & C."

Additional workers have already been assigned to speed up the check in and check out process.

"Our goal is to get everybody in and out from the door to exiting the building in 25 minutes," Foster explained. "I think it is doable."