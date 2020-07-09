x
Man in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Shafer

A man is in critical condition after missing under the water for nearly 30 minutes.
Credit: Indiana DNR
Conservation officer's boat. File photo.

MONTICELLO, Ind. — Conservation Officers are investigating a near drowning that occurred Sunday afternoon on Lake Shafer near Indiana Beach.

Police say a man went missing in the water around 5 p.m. near the Riviera Resort.

Emergency crews located 43-year-old Roger Jones Jr. in 18 feet of water after searching for nearly 30 minutes.

Jones was initially transported to IU White County Hospital and later transferred to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Jones was last listed in critical condition.