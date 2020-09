Medics transported five juveniles by air ambulance Tuesday night after police say they overdosed on muscle relaxants.

Police believe the drugs were supplied by another juvenile that left the scene.

Police say they have identified the person they believe responsible for supplying the drugs and this is believed to be an isolated incident.