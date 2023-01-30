Zoobilation 2023 Wild Encounter presented by AES Indiana takes place at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, June 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's chilly outside, but the Indianapolis Zoo wants to help you think of warmer times as Zoobilation tickets go on sale Feb. 1.

Those interested will get to buy tickets beginning at 9 a.m.

Zoobilation 2023 Wild Encounter presented by AES Indiana takes place at the zoo on Friday, June 9. Those attending the premium experience will be able to enter at 5:30 p.m., followed by general admission from 7 p.m. to midnight.

The Indianapolis Zoo will debut a new entry experience and Wild Encounter program, which serves as the inspiration for this year’s theme.

Zoobilation guests get to sample culinary creations from some of central Indiana’s most popular restaurants. Plus, attendees will sip cocktails, fine wines and other drinks while listening to live music.

Money raised from the event helps with the care of the zoo’s 1,400 animals, 48,000 plants and conservation mission.

Zoobilation guests must be at least 21 years of age.

General admission tickets are $275 for zoo members (limit four) and $300 for nonmembers (limit four). Premium Experience tickets are $575 for members (limit four) and $600 for nonmembers (limit four). All tickets are nonrefundable.