People, pups invited to 'Yappy Hour' at Military Park

People and pups are invited for the evening of music, food and canine training and services.

INDIANAPOLIS — A popular event for dog owners returns to downtown this Thursday, Sept. 30.

"Yappy Hour" is back by popular demand. The free, family-friendly happy hour event that welcomes both people and pups alike is set for Military Park Thursday evening.

The event brings together music, food, yard games, local dog services, training demonstrations along with Midwest beer and wine.

"We love seeing people and pups enjoying the Park," said White River State Park executive director Carolene Mays-Medley. "Yappy Hour is such a unique event. It is a fun outdoor happy hour for people of all ages and their furry friends to play games, socialize, or just hang out and relax."

Dogs are welcomed but not required to attend. All dogs should be leashed while visiting the park.

IndyHumane will be at the event with their Pet Awareness Wagon (PAW) and bring dogs available for adoption.

This event runs from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Parking is available in the White River State Park underground garage, which can be accessed off Washington Street across from the JW Marriott hotel.