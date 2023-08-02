White River State Park hosts back-to-school supply drive for teachers

The drive for teachers will be on the Indiana State Museum lawn Friday, Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools across central Indiana have already started school, and for teachers, that requires an abundance of supplies.

The White River State Park is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for teachers on the Indiana State Museum lawn Friday, Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m.

School supplies collected prior to the event will be given to Teachers' Treasures, an organization that obtains and delivers school supplies free to teachers in Marion County.

“With back-to-school season here, White River State Park is happy to lead this effort to collect needed supplies for area students and teachers," said Jake Oakman, executive director of White River State Park. "Special thanks to the park attractions for assisting with collection and all our guests who will support this back-to-school effort."

If you're looking to donate supplies, drop-offs can be made at the White River State Park Visitor Center, the Indiana State Museum, NCAA Hall of Champions, Eiteljorg Museum or the IMAX Theater in the museum.

Needed supplies include:

Folders

Notebooks

Calculators

Crayons

Erasers

Glue sticks

Pencils

Pens