Wheeler Mission wins $225,000 grant from Chick-fil-A awards

The homeless shelter was among 35 charities selected as part of the restaurant's annual True Inspiration Awards.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new facility for women and children at an Indianapolis homeless shelter is getting a big boost.

Wheeler Mission has been awarded a $225,000 grant through Chick-fil-A's annual True Inspiration Awards. The homeless shelter was nominated for the award by Rick Johnson, the owner/operator of two Greenwood Chick-fil-A restaurants.

After being selected as a regional finalist, Wheeler Mission's nomination was moved to the national category, where it placed second among charities that work with the homeless population. Part of the selection process included a vote by customers.

Johnson presented Wheeler Mission with the check last week, catching President & CEO Rick Alves by surprise.

"We weren't expecting this amount, that's for sure," Alves said.

A total of 34 charities were honored with True Inspiration Awards, which included grants ranging from $50,000 to $350,000.

Wheeler Mission is currently in the midst of a campaign to expand their Center for Women & Children, which will include 164 new permanent beds. That total includes 84 family shelter beds and 40 beds for both long-term and emergency shelter, according to the shelter's website.

"This is just a wonderful way to say we see you and we care about you and we know what your struggle is and we want to come alongside," said Wheeler Mission Executive Vice President of Women's Programming Colleen Gore at the check presentation.