INDIANAPOLIS — The Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash is celebrating 20 years this November.

The event is Thursday Nov. 24 in Broad Ripple.

The start time is 9 a.m. and people have the option of doing the 4.5-mile or 2.45-mile course.

All of the proceeds will help Wheeler Mission serve those experiencing homelessness.

Click here to donate or for more information on registering to take part.