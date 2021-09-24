Soccer mini-pitch unveiled at Oscar Charleston Park

The pitch honors former MLS player and Indianapolis native Ray Gaddis, a member of Black Players for Change.

INDIANAPOLIS — A soccer mini-pitch was unveiled at Oscar Charleston Park on Friday as part of an initiative aimed at removing systemic barriers to the sport for youth of color.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, representatives from Indy Parks, and students from the KIPP Indy College Prep Middle School were on hand for the grand opening celebration.

The pitch honors former MLS player and Indianapolis native Ray Gaddis, who is a member of Black Players for Change. The organization has partnered with the Black Women's Player Collective to focus on installing mini-pitches in underserved areas that lack access to safe places to play.

The pitch at Oscar Charleston Park is one of 12 being installed in communities of significance to the two organizations as part of a national partnership between them, the U.S. Soccer Foundation, adidas, and Musco Lighting.

At the grand opening event, local students joined Hogsett and Gaddis for a ribbon-cutting, which was followed by scrimmages on the new pitch.

“The new mini-pitch at Oscar Charleston Park will allow even more residents to play soccer with their friends, families, and neighbors,” Hogsett said. “We know that quality parks can help build community ties, increase healthy lifestyle choices, and provide benefits to the local environment and economy."