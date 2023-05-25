Silver Alert issued for missing Connersville man

Roger Mills is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

CONNERSVILLE, Ind — A Silver Alert was issued for a missing Connersville man.

Police are investigating the disappearance of 66-year-old Roger Mills.

He's described as being 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and bald with blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a tan 2002 Dodge Dakota with a license plate of ADF723.

Mills was last seen on Wednesday, May 24 at 11 p.m.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Roger Mills, contact the Connersville Police Department at 765-825-2111 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.