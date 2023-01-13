Silver Alert for Allen County man

Ronald Davidson was last seen wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip up jacket and blue pants.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Silver Alert is out for 81-year-old Ronald Davidson.

He went missing Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

Davidson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair with blue eyes.

Davidson was last seen wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip up jacket and blue pants.

He was driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass, with Indiana license plate VBY991.

Davidson is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ronald Davidson, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 260-449-3000 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.