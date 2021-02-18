SERVE Noblesville looking to hit 100 projects, 1,000 volunteers during 10th year

Projects include mulching, gardening, painting, sidewalk restoration and neighborhood cleanups.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — The nonprofit SERVE Noblesville hopes to mobilize 1,000 volunteers to work on 100 projects during 2021 SERVE Week, scheduled for June 23-26.

“In SERVE Noblesville’s 10th year of community partnerships, we’re really celebrating the resiliency, compassion, and generosity that this community has shown,” said Patrick Propst, SERVE Noblesville co-founder. “This last year has revealed the need and the desire for us to come together in significant ways, and we look forward to helping our neighbors do exactly that in our 10th year!”

Over the last ten years, SERVE Noblesville has had more than 5,000 volunteers helps with about 500 community projects. A project leader will guide volunteers on things like mulching, gardening, painting, sidewalk restoration and neighborhood cleanups.