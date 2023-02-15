Rev looking for volunteers for 10-year anniversary event

By completing a 4-hour shift, volunteers will be able to purchase two tickets at a discounted rate.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The annual Rev Indy event, benefitting IU Health patients, is in need of hundreds of volunteers to help pull off another successful event.

In return, the more than 300 volunteers will receive a chance to get the last available tickets. By completing a 4-hour shift, volunteers will be able to purchase two tickets at a discounted rate.

People can register to volunteer by clicking here. Once a person registers, they will be sent an email with a link to log in and pick their volunteer position. Those with questions can email RevVolunteers@iuhealth.org.

The Rev event sold out in minutes when tickets went on sale in December. Funds raised through the event go toward trauma and critical care programs and mental health services across the state.