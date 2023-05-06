Rev Indy 10-year anniversary celebration benefits IU Health patients

Funds raised through the event go toward trauma and critical care programs and mental health services across the state.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IU Health Foundation celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual Rev Indy event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The annual event benefits IU Health patients. Funds raised through the event go toward trauma and critical care programs and mental health services across the state. That includes the care provided to drivers at the IU Health Emergency Medical Center located at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi served as the honorary chair of Rev 2023 presented by Fifth Third Bank.

Rev featured 88 chefs from central Indiana's favorite restaurants.

"We usually cap chef and restaurant participation at 70, but this year, we're making room for almost 20 more. Our guests love trying all of our unique food options, and this will give them even more flavors to experience," said Carol Howard, executive director of Rev.

