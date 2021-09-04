Remembering IMPD Officer Leath one year after she made the ultimate sacrifice

Officer Breann Leath was a mother and just 24 years old when she was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

INDIANAPOLIS — April 9, 2021 marks one year since IMPD Officer Breann Leath gave her life serving the community.

On Friday morning, the Maternal Child Health Unit at the Indiana Women's Prison was rededicated as the Leath Unit. The reality series "Born Behind Bars" featured Leath's work with the Wee Ones Nursery at the prison. According to the DOC website, the nursery is a voluntary program for pregnant offenders who meet certain criteria for participation.

Those interviewed in the video say Leath truly cared about the babies and their mothers in the nursery.

"Officer Leath was a true example of an officer dedicated not only to safety and security of the prison infant unit, but also exemplified the goal to help incarcerated women become good mothers before leaving prison by making the IDOC mission her mission." Indiana Women's Prison Public Information Officer Maggie Bryant said. "All of us who knew Breann were heartbroken over her senseless death and want her family and IMPD coworkers to know Breann will not be forgotten."

Officer Leath will also be remembered in a special IMPD East District roll call at Crown Hill Cemetery's Heroes of Public Safety section. The ceremony is not open to the public, but 13News will be sharing the roll call live on WTHR.com and the WTHR app and social media pages at 1 p.m.

Leath was a mother and just 24 years old when she was killed April 9, 2020. She and three other officers were responding to a domestic violence call when she was shot. She had been with IMPD for more than two years at the time.

In her honor, IMPD launched the LEATH Initiative in conjunction with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Indiana. LEATH stands for Law Enforcement Action to Halt domestic violence against men, women and children.

The LEATH Initiative will target domestic violence offenders who commit crimes with illegally owned guns. Those who have a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, are the subject of a final protective order, or have a state or federal felony conviction will be at the center of the investigations.