Playground opening Friday in memory of Indy girl killed in school crosswalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Irvington school that raised the $200,000 needed to build a playground in memory of a student announced it will open Friday, Jan. 20.
Hannah's Memorial Playground will honor 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, who was hit and killed as she, her mother and a crossing guard were crossing the street after school on Sept. 14, 2021.
Students came up with the idea to build the playground as a way to honor Hannah, who was a first grader at the school. Students even got to pick the colors for it — yellow, with two shades of blue and gray.
George W. Julian IPS School 57 said the rain and cold temperatures led to a delay in the cement setting, but the playground should open Friday.