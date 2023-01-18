Playground opening Friday in memory of Indy girl killed in school crosswalk

Students came up with the idea to build the playground as a way to honor Hannah Crutchfield.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Irvington school that raised the $200,000 needed to build a playground in memory of a student announced it will open Friday, Jan. 20.

Hannah's Memorial Playground will honor 7-year-old Hannah Crutchfield, who was hit and killed as she, her mother and a crossing guard were crossing the street after school on Sept. 14, 2021.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the Hannah Crutchfield memorial playground.

Students came up with the idea to build the playground as a way to honor Hannah, who was a first grader at the school. Students even got to pick the colors for it — yellow, with two shades of blue and gray.

The last piece of equipment has been installed for Hannah’s Memorial Playground! Because of the rain and cold temps the cement needs a few extra days to set. The large playground will be closed through Thursday and reopened on Friday! pic.twitter.com/CZACcNqteo — Hannah's Memorial Playground (@HonoringHannah) January 18, 2023