The team started cooking at 9 a.m. Friday and did not stop until 9 a.m. Sunday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis is home to five new Guinness World Record holders after a group of friends said they barbecued nonstop for 48 hours.

The record was previously held by a group of Italians and stood at 40 hours and 53 seconds while they celebrated the opening of a convenience store.

Addison Forsdick and Robert Hammons manned the grills and stayed by the grill station at all times with a five-minute break every hour. They were able to stack their breaks if they didn't use them in a given hour.

"It was awesome. We had a big group of people here to celebrate," Hammons said on winning the record. "Everybody was having a good time. It was a really cool experience."

Hammons said it all set in once the crew was 30 minutes from breaking the record.