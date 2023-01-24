Meals on Wheels plans for winter storm

The organization wants to make sure people are fed and volunteers are safe Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana is making plans for the winter storm.

In December, Meals on Wheels delivered 400 emergency meal kits to people. Those had non-perishable food to cover people in the event of severe weather.

Meals will not be delivered Wednesday in an effort to keep volunteers safe. Deliveries will resume Jan. 26.