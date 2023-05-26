Indy Parks unveils 2023 Summer Concert and Movie Series lineup

In total, there will be more than 70 live performances and seven movie showings. The events are free and family-friendly.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is out with its lineup for the Summer Concert and Movie Series.

The lineup will include the POPS Series at Garfield Park, the Freedom Series at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the Monumental Concert Series at Riverside Park, In Concert with Nature at Eagle Creek Park, among others.

It will begin May 31 with performances at Garfield Park and Eagle Creek Park.

Concerts will run through the end of September.

Also on the schedule is the Garfield Park Art & Music Festival on Aug. 12. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. The free event will have more than 40 artist booths, food trucks, and a lineup of musicians.