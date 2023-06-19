Indy Irish Fest canceled after nearly 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Irish Fest announced the nearly 30-year tradition has come to an end.
In a post on Facebook, organizers said they are unable to continue and this year's festival is canceled.
The not-for-profit organization relies on profits from the previous year's festival, sponsorships and donations.
After a year off in 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, the organization said it has not been able to recover financially. It is also facing increased expenses.
"People have always been at the heart of this endeavor, and we cherished working and laughing together through it all. We thank you!" read part of the statement.
Indy Irish Fest said it will miss putting on the annual September event, but it was proud of all its years and providing scholarships and supporting community organizations with more than $250,000 in funds over the years.