Indy Irish Fest canceled after nearly 30 years

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Irish Fest announced the nearly 30-year tradition has come to an end.

In a post on Facebook, organizers said they are unable to continue and this year's festival is canceled.

The not-for-profit organization relies on profits from the previous year's festival, sponsorships and donations.

After a year off in 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, the organization said it has not been able to recover financially. It is also facing increased expenses.

"People have always been at the heart of this endeavor, and we cherished working and laughing together through it all. We thank you!" read part of the statement.