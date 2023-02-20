Indiana State Museum staying open late on Thursdays

Beginning March 2, the museum will stay open three hours later until 8 p.m. each Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum will begin offering visitors a chance to come during extended hours on Thursdays.

"This is a new opportunity for people to visit the museum during a time when it has traditionally not been accessible," said Eric Todd, vice president of operations for the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites. "This should give working people, who may be busy on the weekends, the opportunity to visit when it fits into their schedules."

The museum said it will monitor crowds during the new times and look at potentially adding additional programs on Thursday evenings during the summer. Those could include game nights, college nights and events based on some of the exhibits.