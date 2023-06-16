Indiana town ranks 5th best for stargazing in the US

The northern Indiana town is known for its beautiful nightly skies on Lake Michigan.

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. — HomeToGo released its 2023 Summer Stargazing Index and one town in Indiana made the list.

Beverly Shores, in northern Indiana, tied for fifth on the "Best Stargazing Spots" list in the U.S.

The list was put together by considering factors like average cloud cover, population density and the accessibility of affordable accommodations in the area.

HomeToGo also evaluated various International Dark Sky Places (IDSP) across the nation to pinpoint the best stargazing spots.

"With dark sky tourism and astrotourism on the rise as destinations continue to prioritize lowering light pollution, these secluded areas are like distant hidden gems, beckoning travelers to experience the awe-inspiring beauty of the night sky,” said Mike Pearce, HomeToGo spokesperson and travel expert.

Here is a list of the top five stargazing spots:

Westcliffe and Silver Cliff, Colorado Dripping Springs, Arizona Harmony, Florida Flagstaff, Arizona (Tied) Beverly Shores, Indiana and Sedona, Arizona

For the complete list of the best stargazing spots, click here.