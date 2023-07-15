Indiana Black Expo brings fashion with confidence

16 designers showed off their creations on the runway, which organizers said was about much more than just the clothing.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo has been a beloved tradition in the Circle City for more than 50 years.

People who have seen it grow say it gets better every year.

"It's all been amazing. The Indiana Black Expo is doing an amazing job. I'm happy to be a part of it. I'm born and raised here so I've been here every year so it's getting better," said Chrystal Hines.

The Black Expo is known for its events that focus on community empowerment. It showcases black culture, creativity, and diversity as well as entertainment and education.

It brings thousands of people downtown every year.

"It's really important that you keep up with the events so you can be a part of these amazing things," Hines said.

Things like the Passion 4 Fashion Show.

"It brings unity. I like diversity when it comes to fashion. I think with all the diverse models we have we are introducing the youth models this year. I think it brings a diverse crowd. They're going to have fun," said Nicole Rene, the founder of the fashion show.

Hines's daughter modeled in the fashion show. She said seeing people support and lift one another up is what made the event special.

"I want everyone to have the opportunity to be confident in who they are and walk in their glow and their glory," Hines said.

Rene said Indiana may not be known for fashion, but because of the Black Expo, more Hoosiers are getting nationwide exposure.

"We have so many creatives here like hair stylists, make-up artists, fashion stylists, clothing stylists and models. We have so much talent here and we need to be seen," Rene said.