Indiana Black Expo and Pacers Sports & Entertainment partnering for Summer Celebration

The annual event begins July 6 and runs through July 16.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo (IBE) and Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) announced a partnership for Summer Celebration.

The partnership will have PS&E participating in IBE's business conference workshop, hosting an exhibit in the exhibition hall, serving as title sponsor of the corporate luncheon and serving as the presenting sponsor at the All White Affair concert on July 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“PS&E and IBE have enjoyed a partnership aimed at enhancing outcomes for diverse communities in the state of Indiana for decades. In advance of next year’s NBA All-Star 2024, it was natural to join forces to highlight the event and initiatives that will take place in Indianapolis as well as provide pertinent information to business-owners interested in participating in the NBA’s supplier diversity program,” said Alice Watson, IBE President.

Other events during Summer Celebration include the largest Black and minority health fair in the country and an education conference.

Some of the other events include: