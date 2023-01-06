Indiana Black Expo and Pacers Sports & Entertainment partnering for Summer Celebration

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Black Expo (IBE) and Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PS&E) announced a partnership for Summer Celebration.
The annual event begins July 6 and runs through July 16.
The partnership will have PS&E participating in IBE's business conference workshop, hosting an exhibit in the exhibition hall, serving as title sponsor of the corporate luncheon and serving as the presenting sponsor at the All White Affair concert on July 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
“PS&E and IBE have enjoyed a partnership aimed at enhancing outcomes for diverse communities in the state of Indiana for decades. In advance of next year’s NBA All-Star 2024, it was natural to join forces to highlight the event and initiatives that will take place in Indianapolis as well as provide pertinent information to business-owners interested in participating in the NBA’s supplier diversity program,” said Alice Watson, IBE President.
Other events during Summer Celebration include the largest Black and minority health fair in the country and an education conference.
Some of the other events include:
- Monday, July 10: Delta Faucet Business Conference
Time: 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Workshop Title: “Strengthening Your Opportunities Through Capacity Building and Contract Negotiations"
- Friday, July 14: Pacers Sports & Entertainment Corporate Luncheon
Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Indiana Pacers George Hill will be honored for the Excellence in Sports Award during this year’s luncheon Additional honorees include Linsey Davis, Richard Roundtree, and Jim Irsay.
- Friday, July 14: Music Heritage Festival Outdoor Concert
Time: 6 p.m.
The free concert will feature The O’Jays, Stephanie Mills, El Debarge and Howard Hewett. VIP tickets are on sale here.
- Saturday, July 15: IBE All White Affair Concert presented by Pacers Sports & Entertainment
Time: 10 p.m.
Thanks to the expanded partnership, IBE will host its All-White Affair concert at a new venue, Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The concert will feature Juvenile, 112and DJ Kid Capri. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.