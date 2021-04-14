IMPD partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive honoring Officer Breann Leath

The blood drive will begin Friday, April 16 at the IMPD East District HQ Training Room.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana region of the American Red Cross is partnering with IMPD to host a blood drive in honor of fallen Officer Breann Leath.

Officer Breann Leath was just 24 when she lost her life in the line of duty in April 2020.

She had served with IMPD for three years and was mother to a 3-year-old son.

Her mother, Jennifer Leath, said her commitment to her community remained even after her life ended.

“My daughter made it her life’s mission to give to others,” Leath said in a statement. "Even in death she gave life as an organ and tissue donor.”

Leath’s family wants to to keep her memory alive by partnering with the American Red Cross and IMPD’s East District to host a blood drive.

The Indianapolis community and surrounding areas are invited to participate in this life-saving mission to ensure a safe blood supply at area hospitals.

The event will begin Friday April 16 and run from noon to 6 p.m.

People may also participate on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. thru 3 p.m.