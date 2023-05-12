IMPD searching for missing 71-year-old man

Rondal Smalling was last seen Friday near Kentucky Avenue and High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating 71-year-old Rondal Smalling.

Smalling is described as being 5’6", 230 pounds, with grey hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid flannel shirt, a retired Air Force ball cap, and cowboy boots.

Smalling was last seen near Kentucky Avenue and High School Road. He is believed to be driving his Gray Ford F-150 license plate number TK435NME.

Smalling suffers from dementia and may need medical attention.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Smalling, they should call 911 immediately or call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.