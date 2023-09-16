Heart Walk at Victory Field supports heart health

The event celebrates those who've survived heart disease and strokes. It also raises money to battle two of the top five causes of deaths in America.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosiers are walking Saturday in support of heart health.

The 32nd annual Heart Walk hosted by the American Heart Association begins at 10 a.m. on Victory Field.

As of 9:35 a.m., over $505,000 had been raised, just short of a $750,000 goal. To donate, click here.

The event features a kid zone and demonstrations on hands-only CPR.

13news' Rich Nye is the emcee for the event.