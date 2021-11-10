Volunteer helps Indianapolis Hispanic communities through faith and education

For four decades, Maria Pimental-Gannon has been serving with Saint Monica Church on the north side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Maria Pimental-Gannon constantly pushes for change in central Indiana.

She says her work involves helping Hispanic communities through faith and education.

For four decades, Pimental-Gannon has been involved with Saint Monica Church on the north side of Indianapolis.

"I did not set out to say, 'OK, my goal in life is to work just with this population because I've always helped people in need,'" Pimental-Gannon said. "But it seems as if that's the way the Lord has been having me go."

She began volunteering at the church in the early 1980s.

"I just started getting involved with anything and everything that served the community," Pimental-Gannon said.

She's served on a number of boards and committees through the decades, helping to bridge gaps.

"It's tough with our families. Many of our families work two jobs and many of our families do not speak English, so the language is a barrier, the financial need is a barrier," Pimental-Gannon explained.

The pandemic was perhaps the most challenging time as Pimental-Gannon has been there to help families through difficult times.

"We've lost so many people here and very unexpectedly," Pimental-Gannon said.

She often helps those in the community with needed resources.

"When I go interpret for a job, I don't just interpret for that appointment. If they need something else, 'OK, here's a number you can call,'" said Pimental-Gannon, giving an example of one of her many roles.

It's a 24-7 commitment she's willing to make to help her community.

And when she finds time, she volunteers in the classroom.

"I've been teaching because we're short-staffed," she said. "This is where we get everything ready. We call the Sunday school teachers catechists."

And when it comes to showing Hispanic pride?

"We have what's called El Grito, which is the shout. But it is when we celebrate the independence of our Mexican independence, which is Sept. 16. So it falls right in there with Hispanic Heritage Month," Pimental-Gannon said.

It's a month-long celebration that gives her pride and joy.