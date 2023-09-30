Indiana Historical Society hosts 'Hoosier Latino Celebration'

People from all across the country visited the Indiana Historical Society to learn more about the Latino culture.

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, Sept. 30 was the final day for the "Hoosier Latino Celebration" at the Indiana Historical Society.

Visitors got to learn more about Latino food, artwork and culture along with interactive learning centers.

In addition to the various learning activities, a professor from the University of Notre Dame spoke about the Concerned Latins Organization (CLO) in Northwest Indiana.

The two-week event attracted people from around the country to experience part of Indiana's history and understand everyone who makes up the Hoosier state.

Raymon Rubio is a Texan who made the trip to Indiana to see what the celebration had to offer.

"Everyone should learn a little bit about everyone's culture," said Rubio. "This is a step and I really appreciate it and I think it'll go further."