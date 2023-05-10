Central Indiana program aims to help teens pursue college degrees

Students in the Tu Futuro program attend weekly two-hour afterschool workshops, monthly meetings and field trips.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — There's a growing need in the Latino community that has one central Indiana organization doing what they can to help.

"We have been serving the community for over 52 years in the areas of access to health and social services. We have domestic violence programs that helps women who are victims. We have comprehensive education programs for youth," said Mariana Lopez-Owens, director of education programs at La Plaza.

Lopez-Owens said many more resources and programs are available.

"A lot of students we see are first generation, so the families who they come from, are often times, the parents didn't graduate from high school," said Lopez-Owens.

But there is a program to help students succeed.

On Wednesday, students at Lawrence North High School were participating in the Tu Futuro program.

"The purpose of the Tu Futuro program is to help students learn about and prepare for college, but also successfully navigate high school," said Lopez-Owens.

The program provides afterschool workshops for high school students.

"We see the same cohort of students every year. The program continues to serve Latino students, primarily low-income, first-generation students," Lopez-Owens said.

The program puts them on a path to success.