Hamilton County deputies revive lieutenant, receive 'Life Saving Award'

Hamilton County deputies have been awarded with the Life Saving Award for reviving Lt. Brian Niec after he went into cardiac arrest in May.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Patrol Division Nights B Squad was having an ordinary roll call meeting when Lt. Brian Niec, the shift supervisor, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest just before 1 a.m. May 4.

The squad members' training kicked in as they jumped into action. They quickly started life saving measures using CPR and an A.E.D.

While continuing to care for Niec, other deputies radioed dispatch to start medics for the cardiac event.

They were able to revive Niec and medics with the Noblesville Fire Department transported him to the hospital.

In honor of the squad's heroic actions that early morning, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office surprised them with the Life Saving Award June 15.

Major John Lowes went to the ceremony to help congratulate his fellow deputies.

"He gets to spend Father's Day with his kids and that wouldn't have happened without these deputies," Lowes said. "We're so grateful the way it ended up."

Niec and his family were all able to go to the dinner and surprise award presentation. He said he wasn't surprised his squad saved him because according to him, they are "the best guys."