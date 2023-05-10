Greenwood nonprofit helps families of children with special needs

Hoosier FWD, Inc. stands for "Families With Disabilities." Its mission is to support one family at a time.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — It was 2015 when Kristin Normington and her husband, Marcus, launched Hoosier FWD, Inc.

They were inspired to make a difference after their son, Gage, was diagnosed with a genetic condition known as hydrocephalus.

"We quickly learned, once our son was born, how fast medical bills can pile up," said Kristin, "and how expensive things are. For our son to ride a bicycle, it would cost almost $2,000."

Years later, the Normingtons give back by helping other Hoosier families with special needs children.

A major part of that, Kristin says, includes reliable transportation.

"Typical families of special needs kids visit multiple doctors each week," said Kristin, "and have therapy visits each week. Then on top of that, with our nonprofit, I'm helping other families."

"Give encouragement to the people that are encouraging you," said Kristin.

The organization got some encouragement thanks to being named a winner of the Do More initiative – a monthly contest hosted by Jiffy Lube of Indiana. It rewards Hoosiers who use their vehicle to make a real change in their communities.

"To us, that meant that we can help even more people," said Kristin, after learning they would receive a year of free vehicle maintenance.