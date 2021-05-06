Gleaners needs hundreds of volunteers to pack food boxes for distribution

Volunteers are urgently needed to build family meal boxes and help distribute food to those in need around Marion County.

INDIANAPOLIS — Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is putting out a call for help to pack food boxes at its Indianapolis warehouse.

Volunteers are urgently needed to build family meal boxes and help distribute food to those in need around Marion County. The organization typically needs more than 600 volunteers each week, and announce Monday that more than 350 shifts are unfilled for the week of May 10.

The meal boxes are used for Gleaners2Go Home Delivery to neighbors in Marion County who lack transportation or are homebound.

“We’re hoping they will continue to hear us and decide that giving a few hours of time during the coming weeks and months is a great way to get involved and help those neighbors who are still struggling during this time,” said Sarah Estell of Gleaners.

Estell said corporate groups from Anthem, Kroger, Lennar and Royal United Mortgage allowing employees to volunteer even though they may not be working at the office.

Saturday morning shifts, which are popular with families, are available on May 15 and May 22. Children 6 and older can volunteer with a parent.

While overall need has lessened somewhat, Gleaners is still serving twice as many households as before the pandemic.

To see available volunteer shifts and to sign up, visit gleaners.org/volunteer.