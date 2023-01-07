Fourth of July fireworks: a guide to Indy-area celebrations

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most popular Fourth of July celebrations is sure to light up the Indy skyline this holiday season.
Here's a list of shows and celebrations being hosted around the city:
June 17-July 30:
Holidays in the Sky
Dusk
- Holiday World's drone and firework spectacular will run nightly and feature 400 drones. Access to the show comes with park admission. Click here for more information on tickets, show times and park hours.
July 1:
Indy Eleven game and fireworks
7:30 p.m.
- Indy Eleven will be celebrating the holiday early with a fireworks show on the field after the game versus San Diego Loyal SC. Tickets for the game and celebration can be bought here.
July 3:
Whitestown Independence Day celebration
6 p.m.
- The town of Whitestown announced its plans Wednesday for its celebration and fireworks show on Monday, July 3 at Eagle Church, located at 5801 S. Main St. Gates will open at 6 p.m., followed by the Toy Factory who will perform live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 10 p.m., when it gets dark outside.
Fourth of July:
Downtown Indy's Fourth Fest
6 p.m.
- Downtown Indy, Inc. (DII) will debut a new take on the city’s long held Fourth of July tradition, with a brand-new street festival and fireworks show near the American Legion Mall. Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest presented by UA Local 440 will kick-off at 6 p.m. with live music, food trucks, ice cream stands, and beer and wine on North St. between Meridian and Pennsylvania, followed by a 10:10 p.m. fireworks launch from the top of the 500 N. Meridian building.
Fourth of July Fireworks in Fishers
8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Fishers Parkswill host three different firework shows around the city.
- Holland Park: There will be a free concert featuring Karma at the Nickel Plate District AMP at 8 p.m. followed by the fireworks show which will be launched from the park.
- Cyntheanne Park: Fireworks will be launched at the park and can be viewed from there or the HSE Intermediate/Jr. High parking lots around 10 p.m.
- Geist Reservoir: Fireworks will be launched near the south end of the Fall Creek Bridge from a barge in Geist Marina around 10 p.m. No viewing will be permitted from the bridge or marina, but from a boat or nearby residence.
This story will be updated with more fireworks shows as new information becomes available.