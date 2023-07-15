Aspire House Indy hosts Aspire Festival on Indy's north side

The goal of the weekend-long event is to focus on helping kids stay healthy.

INDIANAPOLIS — An event on Indy's northside is giving kids the opportunity to stay active and healthy.

The first Aspire Festival is being held this weekend in Tarkington Park.

Aspire House Indy is putting on the event with a focus on children's physical and mental health.

There will be opportunities to try all kinds of sports, a health tent and areas where families can unwind and enjoy time together.

One organizer told 13News the turnout from the event gave her energy to make the event even better for next year.

"It lets us know that it's needed as kids come out and they're laughing, playing, trying new things. We know we're in the right space," said Sharon Clark, co-founder and executive director of Aspire House Indy.

There will be a bike ride around the neighborhood starting at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Tarkington Park.